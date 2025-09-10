Bombay High Court Gets 6 Permanent Judges

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed six additional Judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent Judges of the Court. The decision was taken in consultation with Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Those appointed as the permanent Judges are Justices Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Vrushali Vijay Joshi, Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, Neeraj Pradeep Dhote and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

On September 2, the HC had welcomed 14 new Judges to the panel, thereby raising its strength to 82 against the sanctioned strength of 94 Judges.

Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar had administered the oath of office to the newly appointed additional judges, whose names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on August 20 for elevation.