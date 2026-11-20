New Delhi: The Bombay High Court is considering a complete ban on firecrackers in Mumbai, citing worsening air quality, excessive noise pollution and repeated violations of existing restrictions during festivals.

The court has indicated that it may consider allowing only community firecracker displays at designated locations as an alternative to individual bursting of crackers.

A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale made the observations while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) and connected petitions concerning firecracker use, air pollution and noise pollution in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The bench expressed displeasure over people continuing to burst firecrackers beyond the prescribed time limits despite repeated court directions and restrictions imposed by authorities. It observed that people were unlikely to change their mindset and said stricter intervention might be necessary in the larger interest of public health.

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The court said it would have to take a drastic approach to prevent the city's pollution levels from deteriorating further. It also suggested that firecracker celebrations could be restricted to organised community displays at permissible grounds, similar to practices followed in other countries.

"The only thing would be to ban all these firecrackers in the city of Mumbai," the bench observed, adding that community fireworks at designated locations could be considered as an alternative.

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The court also took note of the fire incidents reported in Mumbai during Diwali. Justice Kulkarni referred to reports of 332 fires in the city, describing the figure as alarming and highlighting the risk firecrackers posed to people's lives and properties.

The bench also expressed concern over the deterioration in air quality, noting that the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached its highest levels during the Diwali celebrations. It said people continued bursting crackers late into the night, with noise pollution reportedly extending until 3 am.

The judges observed that existing restrictions had been selectively followed despite repeated directions. They also acknowledged that the police and municipal authorities had attempted to enforce the rules but were unable to control widespread violations.

491 Cases Registered, Crackers Worth Rs 21 Lakh Seized

During the hearing, authorities informed the High Court that the Mumbai Police had registered 491 cases and seized firecrackers worth Rs 21 lakh between November 4 and November 13.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also prohibited aerial firecrackers during Diwali, a decision the court described as important given the damage such crackers could cause to properties.

However, the bench questioned whether existing restrictions were sufficient to address the problem and indicated that a more comprehensive prohibition could be necessary.

Green Crackers, Religious Freedom Raised During Hearing

The hearing also saw arguments over the safety of so-called green firecrackers. Senior advocate Sanjeev Gorwadkar, appearing for Thane-based PIL petitioner Dr Mahesh Bedekar, and amicus curiae Anand Pai sought a complete ban, arguing that public health must take precedence.

The petitioner claimed that laboratory findings indicated that several green crackers carried fake QR codes and contained prohibited chemicals.

The court also addressed the argument concerning religious practices, observing that activities posing a threat to life could not automatically claim protection under Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of conscience and the right to practise and propagate religion.

The bench had earlier extended its restrictions on bursting firecrackers on public roads and streets throughout the year, rather than limiting them to particular festivals.

The latest hearing concluded after submissions from petitioners, the Maharashtra government, civic authorities and other intervenors, including firecracker dealers and activists. The High Court has reserved its order and indicated that its decision could extend beyond Mumbai to cover the entire state of Maharashtra.