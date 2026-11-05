Bombay High Court Cancels Sachin Waze's Bail in Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

New Delhi: In a major development in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, November 5, cancelled the bail granted to dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The High Court allowed the NIA's appeal challenging the September 29 bail order, setting aside the special court's decision to release Waze from custody.

A division bench comprising Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale pronounced the verdict, stating that the September 29 order passed by the special trial court was quashed and set aside. The bench also allowed the appeal filed by the central investigative agency. A detailed, reasoned order from the High Court is awaited.

The High Court had earlier stayed the special court's bail order, following which Waze continued to remain lodged at Thane Central Prison. The NIA had challenged the bail granted to the former police officer, arguing that the special court had failed to properly consider the evidence and allegations outlined in its chargesheet.

On September 29, a special NIA court in Mumbai had granted bail to Waze, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case of a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The special court had questioned the applicability of the anti-terror law, pointing to the absence of statements from members of the Ambani family, who were the alleged targets of the bomb scare.

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The NIA subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision. The agency maintained that the special court had overlooked crucial aspects of the investigation and had not examined the chargesheet in its proper perspective.

What NIA Argued Against Sachin Waze's Bail

During the proceedings before the High Court, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, argued that the special court had passed an erroneous order while granting bail to Waze. He also pointed out that statements from security personnel at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, had been recorded during the investigation.

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The NIA alleged that Waze had orchestrated the placement of an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence as part of an extortion plot. According to the agency, the former police officer intended to stage-manage a terror scare, subsequently solve the case and project himself as a 'supercop'.

The agency further alleged that businessman Mansukh Hiran, who owned the SUV used in the incident, was eliminated after he refused to take responsibility for the vehicle's placement outside Antilia. The NIA maintained that Hiran was allegedly killed because he could have exposed the conspiracy.

The agency also argued that the alleged act was not merely a private matter involving one family, but had wider implications for national security and economic security.

Sachin Waze's Defence Against NIA Allegations

Representing Waze, senior advocate VM Thorat opposed the NIA's arguments and defended the special court's decision to grant him bail.

Thorat argued that even if the NIA's allegations were accepted, staging a bomb scare to regain professional influence would not automatically constitute a terrorist act under Section 15 of the UAPA.

He also contended that the use of gelatin sticks without detonators did not establish an intention to strike terror in the general public. According to Waze's defence, the alleged killing of Hiran was connected to the destruction of evidence rather than a terrorist act.

Waze's counsel also highlighted his prolonged incarceration of nearly five years and sought bail on the grounds of parity with other accused in the case.

However, after hearing the arguments from both sides, the Bombay High Court cancelled the bail granted to the former police officer on Thursday.

What Is The Antilia Bomb Scare Case?

The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when an SUV containing gelatin sticks and a threat note was found near Antilia, the Mumbai residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, belonged to Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran. It had earlier been reported stolen, following which Hiran had approached the police.

The discovery of the vehicle containing explosives and a threat note triggered a major investigation. The matter subsequently took a serious turn after Hiran's body was found in a creek near Mumbra in Thane district on March 5, 2021.

The NIA took over the investigation and arrested Sachin Waze on March 13, 2021. The dismissed police officer was named as the main accused in the case, with the agency alleging his involvement in the conspiracy behind the placement of the explosives-laden vehicle and Hiran's murder.

Waze has remained in custody since his arrest in March 2021.

The September 29 bail order had offered him relief after more than five years in custody. However, the NIA's challenge and the subsequent interim stay prevented his release.