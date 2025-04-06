Bonding Through Cricket! PM Modi's Interaction With Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning Team

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during his official visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, engaged in a special meeting with the legendary cricketers of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team. The interaction included cricketing icons such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Marvan Atapattu, Ravindra Pushpakumara, Upul Chandana, Kumar Dharmasena, and Romesh Kaluwitharana.

PM Modi, during the interaction with veteran cricketers, discussed the transformative impact of cricket on the global stage, drawing parallels between India's historic 1983 World Cup victory and Sri Lanka's 1996 triumph. He highlighted how these milestones not only redefined cricket in their respective nations but also inspired countless fans worldwide.

Following his interaction with the members of the 1996 World Cup Champions Sri Lankan cricket team, PM Modi took to X, to share his delight, saying, “Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!”

The meeting was more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It speaks volumes about the unifying power of sports, bridging cultural and political divides. The Sri Lankan cricketers, in turn, expressed their admiration for PM Modi's leadership and his deep understanding of cricket's role in fostering international camaraderie.

This interaction adds a unique layer to PM Modi's visit, showcasing how sports can be a great diplomatic tool to strengthen ties between nations. PM Modi's interaction also celebrates the cricketing heritage of India and Sri Lanka, reminding us of the enduring legacy of these iconic World Cup victories.