Bone-Chilling Conditions: Fresh Snowfall Blankets J&K’s Bhalesa, Upper Himachal; Western Disturbances to Impact Northwest India | WATCH

Bhalesa: After two days of continuous rainfall, the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir border areas have been covered in fresh snow. The weather has turned extremely cold, with temperatures dropping sharply and creating bone-chilling conditions across Bhalesa, Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalesa has been blanketed with a thick layer of fog. The sudden drop in the temperature has forced the residents to again use bukharis, kangris, and warm clothing to cope with the chilly weather conditions.

The fresh spell of snow in the region has painted a spectacular view, with roads, rooftops, and mountains covered in a dramatic, thick white layer.

Earlier, the IMD forecasted that two successive Western disturbances are likely to affect northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on April 3-4 and again on April 7. Krishan Lal, Deputy Commissioner Doda, said that people are advised to stay away from rivers and ditches as a precautionary measure.

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"Along with our district, intermittent rain is occurring in other districts as well; there are no reports of major road damage anywhere. As a precautionary measure, we have closed all the schools in Doda. I would just say to the people that they should step out, keeping an eye on the weather. Do not go near rivers or drains, as there is always a danger of flooding there. Whe snow falls, roads get slippery, so people are advised not to travel to high reaches in such conditions. Otherwise, Golikand and Jai Valley are open for tourists. However, Badri is closed for now," he said.

Earlier last week, the upper reaches of Bhalesa also witnessed snowfall after continuous rainfall in the plains, presenting a breathtaking scene for the locals and visitors alike.

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The combination of rain-soaked greenery in the lower areas and snow-capped peaks in the higher reaches created a magnificent, picturesque landscape.

Around one foot of snow was recorded in the plains, while the upper hilly regions received nearly two to three feet of snowfall. All the essential services, including electricity and water supply, were disrupted.

Roads, including highways and link roads, were blocked due to landslides, fallen trees, and heavy snow accumulation. Only emergency services were permitted until conditions improved in the area. Eventually, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) closed due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur.