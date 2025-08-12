Boots, Grit & Glory: 700 Goa Police Recruits Pass Out After Tough Training at Assam’s Lachit Barphukan Academy

The parade ground of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy shook to the sound of 1,400 boots hitting the tarmac in perfect unison. Commands cut through the air. Sunlight glinted off brass buttons. By the time the ceremonial march past reached the saluting dais, the crowd was on its feet.

On Tuesday morning, 700 Goa Police recruits, fresh from 43 weeks of some of the hardest training in the country, formally passed out of the Academy in a ceremony steeped in precision and pride.

They had arrived last October, travelling by special train from Goa to Assam’s Dergaon. The journey since has been relentless, endurance drills at dawn, hours of weapon handling, tactical field exercises, and classes that tested both mind and stamina.

The Passing Out Parade was attended by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, senior police officers from both states, and families who had come from across India to witness the moment their sons and daughters became full-fledged law enforcers.

This batch was unlike any other in LBPA’s history. For the first time, recruits from Assam, Manipur, and Goa trained side by side, forging a camaraderie that officers say will carry into their careers.

From the first step of the march past to the last crisp salute, the display was faultless. The oath-taking brought a hush over the ground, followed by the presentation of awards to top performers. Then came the roar of engines – the Academy’s “Panthers on Wheels” motorcycle stunt team closing the event with a display that had the crowd cheering.

“Your journey from civilians to disciplined officers has been demanding, but you are now defenders of the law,” Goa CM Pramod Sawant told the recruits. “Carry discipline, integrity, and service as your badge of honour," he added.

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a proud day for Assam. “We trained you with the ethos of nation first. Today you leave emboldened by that oath and ready to serve,” he said.