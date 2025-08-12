Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers Till August 17

New Delhi: Delhi and surrounding NCR areas woke up to heavy rain on Tuesday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected to continue throughout the day.

Key roads including Rao Tularam Marg, Moti Bagh Flyover, Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg, and areas near Nizamuddin and Minto Bridge were severely affected by early morning showers. Visuals showed waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic, leading to commuter inconvenience.

The IMD issued a alert, forecasting light rain for many areas in Delhi-NCR over the next two hours. The maximum temperature is likely to stay between 32°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures will range between 24°C and 26°C, which is slightly below normal.

Delhi Weather Forecast for the Next Five Days

Rain is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR for the next five days, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate showers until August 17.

Daytime temperatures will likely vary between 30°C and 35°C, while nighttime temperatures may drop to around 22°C to 26°C.

Heavy Rainfall Warnings Across India

While Delhi faces continued showers, several other states are experiencing more severe weather. The IMD has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal for August 12, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.