Boraj Dam Collapses in Rajasthan's Ajmer; Streets Flooded, People Rescued

Ajmer: Amid heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Ajmer, the wall of the Boraj dam collapsed on Thursday night. Due to this, streets were flooded and water entered the houses of people, leading to property damage. The police closed the road and rescued the people.



Seaking to ANI, a local resident, Arun, said, "Now the water level is quite normal; it has decreased significantly compared to before. Everyone around is safe...The water was leaking slowly, which caused the flow to increase a bit, worsening the situation."



He added that the administration had already warned everyone to be cautious and watch out for themselves.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today and tomorrow in Ajmer says, "Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain". It says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 7 and 8 and "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" for September 9 and 10.



Meanwhile, parts of the NCR (National Capital Region) remain flooded as the Yamuna's rising water levels, following heavy rainfall, submerge roads, farms, and low-lying areas in Noida and Delhi.



The Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level at 7 am on Friday after incessant rainfall. The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are carried out once the level reaches 206 metres.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast in Noida for today and tomorrow says "Partly cloudy sky". It futher depicts "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for September 7, "Partly cloudy sky" for September 8-9, and "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" for September 10.



As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.



Pumps have also been installed around Vasudev Ghat to drain floodwater. Monastery Market in Civil Lines continues to remain waterlogged as the Yamuna overflows and enters parts of the city.