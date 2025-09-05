Updated 5 September 2025 at 09:23 IST
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid Yamuna Waterlogging: Check Alternative Routes and Diversions
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory following rising water levels in the Yamuna River, which have caused waterlogging across major roads.
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory following rising water levels in the Yamuna River, which have caused waterlogging across major roads, leading to heavy traffic congestion and road closures in multiple areas of the city.
Key Affected Areas:
Due to floodwaters and a developing pothole on the NH-44 Singhola Flyover (Mukarba Chowk–Singhu Border), major disruptions have been reported in and around:
Outer Ring Road (Majnu Ka Tila – Ring Road Bypass)
Boulevard Road
Raja Ram Kohli Marg
Vikas Marg
Salim Garh By-Pass
Mahatma Gandhi Marg
NH-44 near Singhola Flyover
Both carriageways at Singhola Flyover have been closed for safety. Vehicles are being diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Bakoli Village, and UER-II.
Diversion Points:
Wazirabad-Signature Bridge
Chandgi Ram Akhada towards IP College Red Light
Monastery Market U-turn (closed)
Ring Road-Rajghat
I.T.O. Chowk
Shanti Van
I.P. Flyover
Alternate Routes:
From Mall Road towards Outer Ring Road via I.P. College:
Divert via P.S. Civil Lines Red Light - Rajpur Road - Shamnath Marg - Dr. Karnwal Marg - Barfkhana Chowk - Rani Jhansi Road
From Wazirabad to Majnu Ka Tila (Outer Ring Road):
Take foot of Wazirabad Flyover - Nanksar - Khajuri Khas - Shastri Park Pusta - Geeta Colony Flyover - Vikas Marg - I.T.O. Chowk
From I.T.O. towards Rajghat (via Outer Ring Road):
Use I.T.O. Chowk – Vikas Marg - Geeta Colony Flyover - Marginal Band Marg - Shastri Park Pusta - Khajuri Chowk - Signature Bridge
From I.T.O., Pragati Maidan, Nizamuddin to Rajghat (via I.P. Flyover):
Go under I.P. Flyover - Vikas Marg - Geeta Colony Flyover - Marginal Band Marg - Shastri Park Pusta - Khajuri Chowk - Signature Bridge
From Shanti Van to ISBT on Outer Ring Road:
Divert via Shanti Van - Raja Ram Kohli Marg-Geeta Colony Flyover
General Advisory:
Avoid non-essential travel on the affected routes.
Do not park vehicles along the roadside near waterlogged areas.
Stay updated via Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media channels.
Commuters are advised to plan ahead, remain patient, and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 09:20 IST