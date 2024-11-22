sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West Seats Election Results | LIVE

Published 19:42 IST, November 22nd 2024

Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West Seats Election Results | LIVE

Maharashtra election results will be declared on November 23. Catch live updates for Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup West seats.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra, Assembly Election Results 2024
Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:23 IST, November 22nd 2024

Eknath Shinde BJP Maharashtra Congress