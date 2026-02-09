Bouncers, Blank FIR, And Jet Black Mirrors: Questions Mount Over 'VIP Culture', Police ‘Leniency’ in Tobacco Baron’s Son Lamborghini Crash Case

New Delhi: The investigation into the high-profile Lamborghini crash in Kanpur's VIP Road has sparked public outrage as allegations of a ‘police hush-up’ emerge.

Despite viral video footage showing Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, being rescued from the driver's seat, the official First Information Report (FIR) remarkably names the accused as an "unknown person."

FIR skips name

Though DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava initially confirmed to the media that Shivam Mishra was allegedly behind the wheel of the Rs 10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto (License Plate: DL 11 CF 4018), the FIR filed at Gwaltoli Police Station does not mention him.

While the driver’s specific name and address were not initially identified in the complaint, the case has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), stated reports.

‘VIP status’ in light

This omission has led to accusations that the influential family is using its "VIP status" to shield the 45-year-old heir from legal consequences.

Furthermore, witnesses and victims have raised alarms over the presence of a private security detail that arrived in a Fortuner immediately after the crash.

Videos from the spot show bouncers pushing back an angry crowd to escort the driver away from the wreckage.

Protesters at the police station alleged that these associates misbehaved with the injured victims, pressuring them to accept a financial "compromise" rather than pursuing criminal charges.

Jet-black mirror

The presence of jet-black tinted windows and mirrors on the vehicle has emerged as a glaring symbol of the "VIP culture" surrounding this case.

Under standard law enforcement protocols, any common citizen caught with such illegal tinting would face immediate inspection and heavy penalties.

However, in this instance, the high-profile status of the individuals involved appears to have granted them a free pass. Despite the car's extreme price tag and the severity of the accident, the dark mirrors, designed to shield the occupants from public view, remained unquestioned by authorities.

This lack of scrutiny extends further into the investigation, as evidenced by the total absence of a timely medical examination or any rigorous questioning of the driver, suggesting that for the wealthy and influential, the rules are simply applied differently.

No blood test yet

Perhaps the most "uncomfortable question" for the Kanpur Police is the reported absence of a mandatory blood alcohol test.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed the driver appeared "visibly inebriated" (drunk) after the car ploughed into six people.

Standard procedure for a high-impact accident involves immediate medical testing for intoxicants, yet no such report has been produced, potentially destroying crucial evidence of Drunk and Driving.

While probe is on to ascertain if Shivam was drunk, the absence of no blood test raises questions.

Mohammad Taufiq, who suffered severe leg injuries after being flung by the impact, expressed fear that the case is being diluted. "The car hit us like a missile. Everyone saw who was driving. Why is the police acting like they don't know him?" he questioned.

What is the incident

The furore follows after a Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader tycoon KK Mishra, struck several pedestrians and two-wheelers on Kanpur's VIP Road on Sunday, injuring six people.

Mishra was allegedly driving the Rs 10-crore vehicle when it veered out of control, striking several other vehicles and pedestrians along the roadside.

Witnesses reported that the Lamborghini first collided with an auto-rickshaw before slamming into a parked Royal Enfield.

The force of the impact launched the motorcycle's rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car then climbed over the bike's front wheel, dragging it a short distance until the vehicle finally came to a halt against an electric pole.

Viral Video into circulation

In the immediate aftermath of the collision, footage began circulating on social media showing a man exiting the Lamborghini. Police sources have since identified the individual as Shivam, the son of tobacco tycoon A.K. Mishra.

Despite this evidence, his name is conspicuously absent from the formal FIR, an omission that has ignited a major controversy. While the police have acknowledged the existence of the video, they have yet to offer an official explanation as to why the identified suspect’s name was excluded from the legal documents.

Lamborghini covered at police station

Visuals from the police station have added further fuel to the controversy, showing the luxury vehicle being covered with a protective sheet, reportedly under the instruction of police personnel.

Bystanders at the station were seen vocally objecting to the move and attempting to intervene, arguing that it was an attempt to hide evidence. In the same footage, private bouncers associated with the accused are visible standing beside the vehicle, effectively maintaining a guard over it even within police premises.

Eyewitnesses claimed that private security guards accompanying the driver behaved aggressively toward the bystanders.

Medical claim under verification

The cops have introduced a medical angle to the investigation, with police maintaining that the driver reportedly suffered a seizure behind the wheel.

DCP Atul Srivastava stated that this claim is currently being verified: “We are investigating whether the individual operating the vehicle has a documented medical history of seizures,” he noted.