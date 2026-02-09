Rider Flung 10 Feet Into Air: UP Business Tycoon's Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur’s VIP Road, 6 Injured

New Delhi: Another case of reckless driving has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, struck several pedestrians and two-wheelers on Kanpur's VIP Road on Sunday, leaving at least six people injured, according to news report.

According to DCP Atul Kumar Srivastava, the accident took place around 3:15 pm near the Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli.

The high-end vehicle, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of entrepreneur KK Mishra, veered out of control, striking several vehicles and pedestrians who were on the roadside.

What eye-witnesses claim

Witnesses reported that the Lamborghini first collided with an auto-rickshaw before slamming into a parked Royal Enfield.

The force of the impact launched the motorcycle's rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car then climbed over the bike's front wheel, dragging it a short distance until the vehicle finally came to a halt against an electric pole.

Who were the victims?

Among the victims was Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, who was thrown several meters and sustained severe leg injuries. Police noted that other individuals involved in the crash suffered various fractures and wounds.

Accused’s Aides Misbehaved With Public

Immediately following the crash, a crowd of locals surrounded the Lamborghini, preventing the driver from fleeing. Eyewitnesses claimed that private security guards accompanying the driver behaved aggressively toward the bystanders.

Police soon arrived at the scene and transported both the driver and the injured victims to a private hospital.

The damaged vehicle was impounded, though tensions remained high as locals accused the police of leniency due to the driver’s high-profile family background, pointing to a perceived delay in filing an FIR.

DCP Srivastava clarified that the injured have received medical attention and confirmed that an official FIR will be registered once a formal complaint is submitted.

The high-end car, valued at more than Rs 6 crore, is registered in Rohini, Northwest Delhi, according to its RTO records. Following the crash, the vehicle sustained significant damage and has been impounded by the police.

FIR against driver

The complainant, Mohammad Taufiq Ahmed, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver of the Lamborghini (License Plate: DL 11 CF 4018).