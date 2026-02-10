Bouncers Broke Glass Of Car, Took Driver Away After Lamborghini Crash: Eyewitness

Kanpur: Eyewitnesses have shared details of the Lamborghini accident that occurred on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon, which left several people injured and a motorcycle damaged.

Sonu Tripathi, who witnessed the incident, said the car hit an autorickshaw, then rammed into a bullet bike and a pole. He added that the bouncers broke the car's glass to take the person away, and the police later seized the car. Their damaged bike is also at the police station.

"The car hit an autorickshaw, and its speed increased. The car rammed into the bullet bike and hit a pole after that. After the accident, his (Driver) bouncers broke the glass of the car and took him away. After some time, the police arrived and took the car to the police station. We don't know whether he was the driver or the car's owner. Our bike is also standing at the Police Station," Tripathi said to ANI.

Another eyewitness, Vishal Tripathi, whose bullet motorcycle was damaged in the incident, said, “I own the bullet bike that was damaged. The car's speed increased after it hit an autorickshaw. I was sitting on the bullet, and the car ran over my bike and hit a pole after that.”

Earlier today, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the investigation into the Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road is ongoing and confirmed that the accused Shivam Mishra's name has been included in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner said, “This investigation is going on. As I had told you, his (Shivam Mishra) name was not there earlier. His name has come up in the investigation, and our police have gone to his house to interrogate him. We have received this message from his house that he is hospitalised. His father has been called and will speak, and he says he will cooperate with the police. The entire investigation and any further legal action will be dealt with as per the law.”

Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage.

"When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he added.

The commissioner further stated that Shivam's father will also participate in the investigation, as the notice has been issued.

"Let me make one thing clear to you, only one person is injured in this and that too is a minor injury. His father will come; we have issued a notice, and he will present his side. He will participate in the investigation," he further said.

The police Commissioner also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

Meanwhile, the alleged accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday claimed that his client was not driving the luxury car when it allegedly hit pedestrians and a motorcycle on VIP Road, injuring several people.

Speaking to reporters, the lawyer stated that Mishra's driver was operating the vehicle. Furthermore, a hearing is scheduled for February 10. "The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow (today). Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him," he said.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when a speeding Lamborghini car struck a parked motorcycle, before ramming into a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.