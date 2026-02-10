New Twist in Kanpur Lamborghini Crash as CCTV Puts Shivam Mishra Behind the Wheel, Lawyer Blames Driver

Kanpur: Kanpur Police on Tuesday said CCTV footage has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the probe into the Lamborghini crash on VIP Road, with investigators now maintaining that Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car at the time of the accident. Based on the evidence collected so far, Mishra’s name has been formally added to the FIR, officials said, even as his lawyer disputed the claim.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the investigation is ongoing and clarified that Mishra was not initially named in the case. “His name has come up during the investigation. When a name comes up, it means we are satisfied based on evidence that he was the driver. We have CCTV footage, and his name has been included in the FIR”, Lal told ANI.

The commissioner said police teams visited Mishra’s residence to question him but were informed that he is hospitalised. A notice has been issued to his father, who has assured cooperation with the investigation. “Only one person has suffered an injury, and that too is minor. His father will participate in the investigation, and further legal action will be taken as per the law,” Lal added.

Police have seized the Lamborghini involved in the incident, which occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon. According to the complaint, the speeding car first hit a parked motorcycle and then rammed into a passerby, causing serious injuries to the complainant’s left leg and ankle. The motorcycle was badly damaged, and several pedestrians were also injured.

Advertisement

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(4). The investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said no arrests have been made so far. “A case has been registered and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on facts that emerge”, he said.

However, Mishra’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, rejected the police claim, asserting that his client was not behind the wheel. “Shivam was not driving the car; his driver Mohan was. This is an accident case. If he was not driving, there can be no case against him,” the lawyer told reporters, adding that the matter is scheduled for hearing on February 10.

Advertisement

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel alleged that after the crash, bouncers associated with the car broke the window and pulled the driver out before taking him away in another vehicle. “Around four to five people were injured. The Lamborghini was later taken to the police station,” he said.