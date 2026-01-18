Boy, 6, Dies After Choking On Balloon Found Inside Chips Packet In Odisha

Khordha: A six-year-old boy died after choking on a small balloon found inside a packet of chips in Odisha’s Khordha district. The deceased, identified as Tapas Paikray, son of Abhay Paikray, hailed from Nidhipur village in Begunia block.

According to reports, the boy was eating chips at home when he discovered a small balloon inside the packet. Mistaking it for a toy, the child tried to inflate it using his mouth. The balloon accidentally slipped into his throat, and got stuck on his windpipe, causing immediate breathing trouble, his family members have said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family, where doctors attempted to remove the balloon. However, his health deteriorated, and he was referred to the Khordha District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The child's parents, as well as, local residents, have expressed strong resentment over the sheer negligence in food safety issues that led to the minor's death. It has sparked concern over the presence of potentially hazardous objects inside food items, more so for those meant and marketed, for children. This comes a few days after an eight-year-old boy in Balangir lost an eye after a packet of chips containing a small toy came into contact with fire and burst. The toy had struck the child’s eye and caused permanent damage.

