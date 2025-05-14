BoycottTurkey Trends In India After President Erdogan Publicly Supports Pakistan

New Delhi: A wave of public outrage is sweeping across India following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s open show of support for Pakistan amid the recent military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. The reaction has sparked a growing #BoycottTurkey campaign across the country, with calls to cut tourism, trade, and diplomatic engagement with Ankara.

Despite facing widespread criticism and boycott calls from Indians, Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, referring to the country as a “brotherly nation” and promising to stand by it through “good times and bad.”

His statement came in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s post on X, in which Sharif expressed gratitude for Turkey’s "strong support and unwavering solidarity" during the operation.

“Just as in the past, we will continue to stand by your side through both good times and bad,” Erdogan posted, calling the Turkey-Pakistan relationship one of the “finest examples of true friendship.”

The backlash in India intensified following reports that Turkish-made drones were used by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Indian officials stated that drones used to attack Indian military installations and civilian areas were identified as Asisguard Songar models a Turkish drone system.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models,” Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said during a press briefing held amid Operation Sindoor.

India’s robust air defence successfully neutralized the drone threats, but public sentiment has since turned sharply against Turkey. Social media has been flooded with #BoycottTurkey posts, urging citizens to avoid the country as a tourist destination and halt any business ties.