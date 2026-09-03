Brain-Dead Man's Organs Help Save Lives of Two Army Personnel

New Delhi: The liver and one kidney of a 27-year-old man who was declared brain dead following a road traffic accident were transplanted into two Army personnel in New Delhi, helping save their lives.

“A profound example of civil-military synergy. A selfless family at JPN Apex Trauma Centre, New Delhi turned immense grief into hope by consenting to organ donation after their 27-year-old loved one was tragically declared brain dead following a road traffic accident,” an Army official said.

The officials said the man's family consented to organ donation at JPN Apex Trauma Centre in New Delhi. The liver and kidney were transported to Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi, through coordination between the civil and military medical teams.

“Through rapid civil-military liaison, the donor's liver and one kidney were swiftly transported to the Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi. Thanks to the incredible dedication of the medical teams, both organs were successfully transplanted into two Army personnel, who are now stable and recovering,” the official said.

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“We salute the supreme generosity of the donor’s family and the seamless coordination that saved lives,” the Army official added.

Earlier, the Department of Haematology at Command Hospital (Western Command) successfully performed its first CAR-T Cell Therapy on a 16-year-old boy with relapsed refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) said in a post on X.

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“The Department of Hematology, Command Hospital (Western Command), successfully performed its first CAR-T Cell Therapy on a 16-year-old boy with Relapsed Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia,” the DGAFMS said.