Bravery Displayed By Our Forces During Operation Sindoor Made Every Indian Proud: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the valour of the armed forces for the extraordinary execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and said that the nation stands united against terrorism today.

Addressing the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister said, "The bravery displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives..."

"Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every Indian's resolution is to eliminate terrorism," he added in In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The prime minister heaped praise on the armed forces for the precision of their strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to target terror bases.