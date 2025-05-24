You are Misinformed: Jaishankar to German Journalist's Claim on Operation Sindoor Support

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday dismissed a claim suggesting Germany initially expressed reluctance to support Operation Sindoor, India's targeted strikes against terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7.

During a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, a journalist asked Jaishankar if he was disappointed that the German government did not support the Indian military operation.

However, keeping his cool, the Indian foreign minister responded, saying the reporter was misinformed and as per his recollection, Germany expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including that of a foreigner from Nepal, on April 22.

The EAM reiterated that India has the right to defend itself from cross-border terrorism, a stand that Germany supports.

India Has the Right to Self-Defence

"If I say I have the right to defend myself and my people and secure my country, much of the world will agree with me...Germany does. We are encouraged by the very early condemnation of the terrorist attack, as well as the clear message we got on May 7th and again today from Minister Wadephul that Germany recognises India's right to defend itself," Jaishankar stated.

Pakistan Uses Terrorism as a Tool

The Indian foreign minister also pointed out that Pakistan uses terror as a tool and civilians were killed in Pahalgam to create a fear psychosis and destroy the tourism economy of Kashmir.

"This was a terrorist attack, which is part of a pattern which has targeted not only J&K but other parts of India as well...this was meant to create a fear psychosis and destroy the tourism economy of the Kashmir...and sow religious discord."

Germany Extends Support

Meanwhile, German minister Wadephul posted a photo with Jaishankar on his X account, the caption of which read: "Thank you, dear Jaishankar, for your excellent visit and our constructive talks on further cooperation between India and Germany. Our countries have many common goals – from security to economy – and share the responsibility to work for peace & stability in the world."