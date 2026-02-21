Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: A ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Brazilian President was recieved at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi.

Sharing the details in a post on X he said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

"Brazil and India are two of the largest nations of the Global South. We had a trade flow of USD 15.2 billion in 2025, with plenty of room for growth", the post added.

Advertisement

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, on Friday appreciated the efforts the Indian Government had put in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. Futher he said that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a State visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a very good chemistry and that they are not only colleagues but also friends.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the growing rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, he said, "This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That's a fact."

Advertisement

"This is a historical summit in the Global South, and the Prime Minister Modi is really trying to include the Global South in this essential new wave of technology, which is AI, which will transform our lives, Brazil's ambassador to India said.

Asked about the significance of India hosting the AI summit, the envoy said, "Yes, India definitely is becoming a new hub for AI."

The Brazilian envoy to India said, "President Lula has come to India with the largest ever delegation, with more than 11 cabinet ministers, more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs. This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level."