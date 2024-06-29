sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:03 IST, June 29th 2024

BREAKING: 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Explosion At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Three people were killed while one was injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three people lost their lives and one person was injured following an explosion at a firecracker factory
Three people lost their lives and one person was injured following an explosion at a firecracker factory | Image: ANI
11:03 IST, June 29th 2024