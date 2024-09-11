Published 19:17 IST, September 11th 2024
2 Jaish Terrorists Killed in Encounter At Udhampur-Kathua Border
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
16:34 IST, September 11th 2024