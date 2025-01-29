30 Devotees Dead In Stampede At Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Police | BREAKING

Prayagraj: Prayagraj police on Wednesday informed that at least 90 devotees were injured in a stampede at Mahakumbh festival out of which 30 have lost their lives. The stampede erupted in the Brahm Muhurat at the Mahakumbh between 1 to 2 AM.

Addressing a presser, DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said, “30 people have lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place between 1-2 AM. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done.”

“Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 am to 2 am, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. Due to this crowd, the barricades on the other side broke and the crowd ran over the devotees waiting to take a holy dip of Brahma Muhurta on the other side. About 90 people were taken to the hospital through ambulances but unfortunately, 30 devotees have died,” DIG Vaibhav Krishna said.