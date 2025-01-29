Published 18:41 IST, January 29th 2025
30 Devotees Dead In Stampede At Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Police | BREAKING
Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna has informed that at least 30 devotees have lost their lives at the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj after a stampede.
Prayagraj: Prayagraj police on Wednesday informed that at least 90 devotees were injured in a stampede at Mahakumbh festival out of which 30 have lost their lives. The stampede erupted in the Brahm Muhurat at the Mahakumbh between 1 to 2 AM.
Addressing a presser, DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said, “30 people have lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place between 1-2 AM. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done.”
“Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 am to 2 am, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. Due to this crowd, the barricades on the other side broke and the crowd ran over the devotees waiting to take a holy dip of Brahma Muhurta on the other side. About 90 people were taken to the hospital through ambulances but unfortunately, 30 devotees have died,” DIG Vaibhav Krishna said.
“Out of these 30, 25 have been identified and the rest are yet to be identified. These include 4 people are from Karnataka, 1 from Assam , 1 from Gujarat ...36 people are being treated at the local medical college. At present, the situation is normal. Keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees, CM Yogi Adityanatha has requested all the Mahamandaleshwar, Saints, Akharas to take a holy dip with some delay...Amrit Snan of the Akharas have been concluded safely,” DIG Vaibhav Krishna added.
