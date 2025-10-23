4 Most-Wanted Members Of Bihar's Ranjan Pathak Gang Killed In Encounter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, have shot dead four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini around 2:20 AM on Thursday.

The incident took place between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini.

According to officials, the joint team laid a trap after receiving specific intelligence that the gang was planning a major criminal strike ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. When police teams tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire, prompting retaliation.

The brief but intense exchange of fire left all four gang members injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The gang members have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21).

Advertisement

All four were wanted in multiple cases of murder and armed robbery in Bihar. According to the police, they were also allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

“Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said.