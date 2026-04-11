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  • BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani

BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani

BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani

Vanshika Punera
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4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani
4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani | Image: Reuters/Representative

New Delhi: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, with tremors also felt in the neighbouring districts of Nanded and Parbhani. Despite the moderate intensity of the quake, no casualties or major damage have been reported so far. 

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Vanshika Punera
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