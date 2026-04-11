BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani
BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli, Tremors Felt in Nanded and Parbhani
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Hingoli district in Maharashtra, with tremors also felt in the neighbouring districts of Nanded and Parbhani. Despite the moderate intensity of the quake, no casualties or major damage have been reported so far.
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