6 Killed in Massive Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

6 Killed in Explosion in Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu | Image: Unsplash

Virudhanagar: A massive explosion took place in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhanagar, during the mixing of chemicals. A rescue operation was conducted and six workers have died in the unfortunate accident.

The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals and it flattened at least one room and led to the deaths.