sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Salwan Momika | Washington DC Plane Crash | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Gaza Ceasefire | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj

Published 16:01 IST, January 30th 2025

BREAKING: A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj

A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:01 IST, January 30th 2025