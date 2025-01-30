Published 16:01 IST, January 30th 2025
BREAKING: A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj
A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:01 IST, January 30th 2025