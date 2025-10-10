Air India Mid-Air Horror: Boeing 787 Vienna-Delhi Flight Loses Control Of Autoflight System, Lands In Dubai

A major mid-air emergency was alerted onboard Air India Boeing 787 flight operation from Vienna to Delhi after the aircraft suffered multiple auto-flight system failures at 39,000 feet.

At around 2.45 AM on October 9, the autopilot system suddenly disconnected on the Air India flight AI154 triggering a series of technical malfunctions. The aircraft experienced failures across critical systems including - GLS (GBAS Landing System), Flight Directors (FDs), Auto Throttle, and Flight Control System degradation (no Auto-Land capability).

The crew was unable to re-engage the Auto Pilot. ATC was informed, and the flight crew decided to divert to Dubai (DXB). The aircraft was hand-flown throughout and landed safely at Dubai.

Air India in the morning released a statement where it mentioned - “AI154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on 09 October was diverted to Dubai to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks. All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments and the flight departed at 08:45 hours IST. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unforeseen delay. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority."

Civil Aviation Ministry Calls For A Meet

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has on Friday called for a meeting with the representatives of all airlines. This afternoon, CEOs, Operations Safety, and Engineering Heads of airlines including Air India, Indigo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and others are scheduled to give a presentation on the occurrence of recent mid-air incidents and what has been done so far to ensure safety of the passengers.