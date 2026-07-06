Amreli Highway Collapses as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc Across Gujarat | VIDEO

New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Gujarat's Amreli district after a section of the Bhavkundla-Amreli state highway caved after being washed away by strong floodwaters, prompting authorities to immediately close the route for traffic, with authorities diverting vehicles and assessing the extent of the damage.

Over 12 Inches of Rain Lash Amreli

The highway collapse comes amid intense rainfall across Amreli district, particularly in the Rajula and Khambha regions.

According to officials, the two areas received more than 12 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, leading to widespread flooding and waterlogging.

Several low-lying areas were submerged as heavy showers inundated roads and disrupted normal life.

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The relentless rainfall has severely affected connectivity across parts of Amreli, with overflowing water bodies and flooded roads disrupting transportation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain on alert as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the region, raising concerns over further flooding and infrastructure damage.