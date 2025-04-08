Ayodhya-Bound Express Train From Jaunpur Receives Bomb Threat

Ayodhya: An emergency was declared on an Ayodhya-bound train from Jaunpur after the railway department received bomb threat on the train on Tuesday afternoon. The bomb threat was received for the Jaunpur-Ayodhya Cantt Superfast Train, which brought the train to a standstill at Janghai station. According to reports, the alert, which was triggered by an unknown caller, claimed that a woman on board the train had a bomb in her bag. The information led to a flurry of activity, with railway officials and the bomb squad rushing to the scene to investigate.

The officials stated that as the train had already left Jaunpur station, officials quickly forwarded the information to Janghai station, where the train was stopped. The 10th coach was evacuated, and the bomb squad from Prayagraj was alerted. The team arrived at the scene around four hours later and conducted a thorough search of the train.

According to the officials, the search yielded nothing suspicious, and the train was eventually allowed to proceed. According to officials, the information was found to be completely fake. The bags of the women sitting in the 10th coach were checked, but no explosives or suspicious items were found. While the alert turned out to be false, the entire development caused disruption to the train's schedule and caused anxiety for the passengers.

Reports suggested that the bomb squad's investigation was thorough and meticulous, with the team checking every nook and cranny of the train. The search was conducted from both the front and back of the 10th coach, and the bags of the women passengers were also inspected.

Despite the thorough search, no suspicious items were found, and the train was eventually cleared to continue its journey.