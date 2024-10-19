sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 10:41 IST, October 19th 2024

Baba Siddique's Bodyguard Suspended For 'Inaction' During Shooting

NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique's bodyguard has been suspended by the Mumbai Police for alleged "inaction" during the fatal shooting

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Baba Siddique Murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovered two pistols
NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique's bodyguard has been suspended by the Mumbai Police for alleged "inaction" during the fatal shooting | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:40 IST, October 19th 2024