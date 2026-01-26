Nari Shakti: Simran Bala Becomes 1st Woman To Lead All-Male CRPF Unit At Republic-Day Parade

New Delhi: In a display of ‘nari shakti’, Simran Bala led an all-male Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi on Monday. Bala, a 26-year-old CRPF assistant commandant, scripted history as has become the first woman to achieve this feat. She commanded a contingent of 147 male personnel at the event to the tune of 'Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak' song.

Who Is Simran Bala?

Simran Bala hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera, Rajouri district. She is the first woman from Rajouri to join CRPF as an officer.

After her initial schooling in Nowshera, Bala moved to Jammu for her higher education. Later, she did her bachelors in Political Science from Government Women's College in Jammu's Gandhinagar.

In June 2023, she became the only woman from Jammu and Kashmir to crack the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Examination, securing an All India Rank of 82 among 151 qualified candidates. She began preparing for the UPSC CAPF examination during her final semester of graduation and cleared it in her first attempt.

