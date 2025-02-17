Updated 08:59 IST, February 17th 2025
BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale
Bihar Earthquake: An earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after earthquake in Delhi-NCR.
New Delhi: After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.
Earlier at 5:38 am, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
Published 08:44 IST, February 17th 2025