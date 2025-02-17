sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Earthquake | DOGE Cancels $21Mn Funding | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Munich Security Conference | Pariksha Pe Charcha | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | Ranveer Allahbadia | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Updated 08:59 IST, February 17th 2025

BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Bihar Earthquake: An earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after earthquake in Delhi-NCR.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale
BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale | Image: X

New Delhi: After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.

Also Read: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

Earlier at 5:38 am, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 08:44 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake Bihar