BREAKING: Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

New Delhi: After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.