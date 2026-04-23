BREAKING: Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away at 75
BREAKING: Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away at 75
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Bikaji Foods International, has passed away at the age of 75. He played a pivotal role in transforming Bikaji into a household name in the traditional snacks and sweets industry. Under his leadership, the brand expanded its presence not only across India but also in international markets.
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