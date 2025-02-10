sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maha Kumbh | Ranveer Allahbadia | Manipur CM Resigns | Trump's Tariff Announcement | AAP Faces Rout | BJP's Mega Comeback |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING | Bomb Threat to Blow Up Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport Received, Probe Launched

Published 13:01 IST, February 10th 2025

BREAKING | Bomb Threat to Blow Up Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport Received, Probe Launched

BREAKING | Bomb Threat to Blow Up Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport Received, Probe Launched

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ahmedabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat
Ahmedabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat | Image: http://adani.com/svpia-ahmedabad-airport

Ahmedabad: A bomb threat letter has been received by the Sardar Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The anonymous letter threatens to blow up the entire airport; a probe has been launched and a search is underway.

(This is a breaking story, further details will be updated.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:01 IST, February 10th 2025