BREAKING: Bus Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 15 Pilgrims Feared Dead
Andhra Pradesh bus accident: The vehicle, which reportedly had around 35 people onboard, fell into a deep gorge after the driver reportedly lost control on the steep stretch.
Chintoor: A private bus carrying pilgrims from Chittoor district overturned on the Chittoor-Maredumilli Ghat road in Alluri Sitarama Raju district early Friday, leaving up to 15 passengers feared dead. The vehicle, which reportedly had around 35 people onboard, fell into a deep gorge after the driver reportedly lost control on the steep stretch.
The group of pilgrims was travelling from Bhadrachalam to Annavaram after offering prayers at the Bhadrachalam temple. According to local reports, the driver was unfamiliar with the ghat terrain, which led to the tragic accident.
Police and local residents rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.
(More details awaited)
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 07:53 IST