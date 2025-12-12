BREAKING: Bus Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 15 Pilgrims Feared Dead

Chintoor: A private bus carrying pilgrims from Chittoor district overturned on the Chittoor-Maredumilli Ghat road in Alluri Sitarama Raju district early Friday, leaving up to 15 passengers feared dead. The vehicle, which reportedly had around 35 people onboard, fell into a deep gorge after the driver reportedly lost control on the steep stretch.

The group of pilgrims was travelling from Bhadrachalam to Annavaram after offering prayers at the Bhadrachalam temple. According to local reports, the driver was unfamiliar with the ghat terrain, which led to the tragic accident.

Police and local residents rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

(More details awaited)



