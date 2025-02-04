BREAKING: Case Filed Against Delhi CM Atishi After Her Supporters Clash With Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the MMC (Model Code of Conduct) ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital scheduled for February 5. The case has been filed under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act and is registered at Police Station Govindpuri, ANI reported.

This move by the police comes after a few officials found AAP's Kalkaji candidate late in the night on Monday with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles. The cops asked the leader and the group to vacate the area immediately.

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri," the DCP said.

Furthermore, the cops have also filed a case against the nephew of BJP ’s Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

Notably, 48 hours before elections, is known as the silence period or pre-election silence. This is when all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be halted, and no one, including persons like citizens, journalists, politicians, etc. are allowed to partake in any such activity.

The Kalkaji assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely watched in Delhi. Atishi is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress Party's Alka Lamba from the constituency.

The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will announced on Saturday