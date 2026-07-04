Centre Designates 23 Pakistan-Based Jaish, Lashkar Operatives as Terrorists Under UAPA

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated 23 individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Centre issued a gazette notification adding the names to the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA under Section 35, citing their alleged involvement in terrorism, infiltration, arms smuggling and attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list includes several senior operatives linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Top JeM, LeT Commanders Named

Among those designated is Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed functionary accused of planning the 2022 Sunjwan terror attack near Jammu, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the Union Territory.

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According to investigators, the attack was allegedly part of a larger plot to target civilians, which was foiled after security forces neutralised two Pakistani fidayeen terrorists.

The notification also names Mohammad Mussadiq, an alleged JeM handler accused of coordinating infiltration and facilitating drone-based arms and ammunition supply into India.

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Another key figure, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan, has been designated for his alleged role as the mastermind of the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack as investigators stated that he was involved in providing logistical support for multiple terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also included are Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar and Abdullah Jehadi, who are alleged to have operated JeM's infiltration routes, launching pads and terrorist training networks across the border.

The list further names Firdous Ahmad Bhat, an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba launching commander accused of facilitating the movement of foreign terrorists and supplying arms to militants operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Full List of Newly Designated Terrorists

Apart from the key operatives, the centre has designated the following:

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri Mohammad Mussadiq Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan Hafiz Abdul Shakoor Abdullah Jehadi Firdous Ahmad Bhat Ghulam Fareed Bilal Ahmad Mir Abid Quyoom Lone Nazir Ahmed Gujjar Abdul Rauf Ashfaq Ahmad Hafiz Khalid Waleed Maulana Saifullah Khalid Mohammad Yaqoob Molana Yousaf Taibi Owais Farooz Qari Yaqub Sheikh Rana Iftikhar Waseem Noor Jat Mohammed Shaheed Faisal Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki Haroon Rashid Ganai

Next Step: India May Seek Custody of Accused

Officials said the designation strengthens India's legal framework to pursue action against the accused. Sources indicated that the next step could involve seeking Letters Rogatory through courts, requesting Pakistani authorities to hand over the designated terrorists for prosecution in India.

While India has previously shared evidence against several Pakistan-based terrorists, officials noted that Islamabad has largely failed to act on such requests.