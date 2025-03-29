Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Woman Seriously Injured in IED Blast by Maoists

Bijapur: A woman sustained serious injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists detonated in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh , in the early hours of Saturday, according to local police reports. The explosion occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Bodga village, which lies under the jurisdiction of Bhairamgarh police station.

Woman Injured in Chhattisgarh IED Blast by Maoists

The woman had ventured into the forest to collect mahua fruits, a common activity in the region. According to officials, she was returning from the forest when she unknowingly came into contact with the IED, causing the blast. The woman was immediately injured, suffering significant damage to her legs. Bodga village is located on the opposite side of the Indravati River, over 400 kilometers from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Following the blast, the woman was quickly transorted to the Bhairamgarh community health center, where medical personnel attended to her injuries. Given the severity of her condition, she was later referred to the larger medical facility in Jagdalpur for more advanced treatment.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar one that occurred last year in May when two minor boys lost their lives in Bodga village due to a similar IED explosion. These types of incidents are not uncommon in the area, where Maoists frequently plant IEDs along roads, dirt tracks, and in forests to target security forces patrolling the interior regions of the Bastar area. The Bastar region, which includes seven districts such as Bijapur, has long been a hotbed of insurgent activity.