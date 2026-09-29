CISF Head Constable Allegedly Guns Down 4 Colleagues After Verbal Spat At Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project In Kathua
A CISF jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues after an altercation in Basohli located in Kathua district, with 4 personnel reportedly killed, while Kathua Police have arrested the accused and started further investigation.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kathua: A deadly firing rocked Kathua, where 4 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were allegedly shot dead by their colleague following a heated verbal argument. The deadly firing occurred at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.
The Kathua police officials confirmed the incident saying that the incident took place around 7 pm at the project site in Basohli. The accused, a 2009-batch Head Constable, was detained after the incident and has been handed over to the Kathua Police, while the force has ordered an internal inquiry into the killings.
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Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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