CISF Head Constable Allegedly Guns Down 4 Colleagues After Verbal Spat At Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project In Kathua

Kathua: A deadly firing rocked Kathua, where 4 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were allegedly shot dead by their colleague following a heated verbal argument. The deadly firing occurred at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project unit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.

The Kathua police officials confirmed the incident saying that the incident took place around 7 pm at the project site in Basohli. The accused, a 2009-batch Head Constable, was detained after the incident and has been handed over to the Kathua Police, while the force has ordered an internal inquiry into the killings.