CJP Sticks To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Says Govt 'Positive' On FIR Withdrawal & Compensation; Talks Resume Tomorrow

New Delhi: Even as the Centre signalled a positive response to two key demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the outfit on Friday made it clear that it would not retreat from its principal demand: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The development came after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held talks with a CJP delegation comprising chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka amid the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Das said the government had shown a positive approach towards two of the organisation's demands: withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and compensation for families affected by the controversy.

"The government is positive on two of our demands. We have demanded that all FIRs registered against students and youth participating in the protests be withdrawn. We have also sought compensation for the affected families," Das said.

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'Dharmendra Pradhan Has To Resign'

Despite what it described as a constructive discussion, the CJP reiterated that the resignation of the Education Minister remained non-negotiable.

"Our first demand is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We had a detailed discussion on it. The government has sought time till tomorrow," Das said.

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The organisation also demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET controversy.

Another Round Of Talks On Saturday

The CJP said it would meet government representatives once again on Saturday after the Centre sought additional time to respond.

However, the outfit warned that its agitation would escalate if its primary demand was not accepted.

"We will meet the government again tomorrow. If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, the protests will intensify," Das asserted.

Centre Pushes Anti-Paper Leak Reforms

The fresh round of talks comes on a day when the Union Cabinet approved the proposed Anti-Paper Leak Bill, which is expected to be introduced in Parliament on Monday. The proposed legislation seeks stricter punishment, higher fines and fast-track courts to deal with organised examination fraud.

Earlier this week, social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Centre on examining concerns related to the NEET controversy and broader examination reforms.