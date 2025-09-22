Republic World
  • BREAKING: Mid-Air Scare on Air India Express Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight As Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit

Updated 22 September 2025 at 14:19 IST

BREAKING: Mid-Air Scare on Air India Express Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight As Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit

Air India Express Cockpit Security Breach: The passenger along with his eight other companions on board were handed over to CISF after the flight landed in Varanasi.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Cockpit
Representative | Image: Unsplash

BREAKING: A mid-air security alert was reported on Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Monday after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, reportedly mistaking it for a lavatory.

The flight crew immediately intervened and stopped the man before he could enter. The flight landed safely in Varanasi, where the passenger was handed over to the CISF for questioning.

Confirming the incident, Air India Express clarified that safety protocols were not compromised and that the passenger approached the cockpit area while looking for the lavatory. It also stated that, all security procedures were followed. 

As per reports, the passenger was travelling with eight others. All of them were handed over to CISF and authorities are investigating the incident.

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 22 September 2025 at 14:05 IST

