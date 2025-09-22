Updated 22 September 2025 at 14:19 IST
BREAKING: Mid-Air Scare on Air India Express Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight As Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit
Air India Express Cockpit Security Breach: The passenger along with his eight other companions on board were handed over to CISF after the flight landed in Varanasi.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
BREAKING: A mid-air security alert was reported on Air India Express flight IX-1086 from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Monday after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, reportedly mistaking it for a lavatory.
The flight crew immediately intervened and stopped the man before he could enter. The flight landed safely in Varanasi, where the passenger was handed over to the CISF for questioning.
Confirming the incident, Air India Express clarified that safety protocols were not compromised and that the passenger approached the cockpit area while looking for the lavatory. It also stated that, all security procedures were followed.
As per reports, the passenger was travelling with eight others. All of them were handed over to CISF and authorities are investigating the incident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 14:05 IST