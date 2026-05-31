BREAKING: Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 42 In Delhi, Hotels And Restaurants Hit
Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, raising costs for restaurants, hotels and businesses using 19kg cylinders, while domestic LPG rates remain unchanged.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, raising costs for restaurants, hotels and businesses using 19kg cylinders, while domestic LPG rates remain unchanged.
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