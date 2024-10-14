sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: Complete Ban on Firecrackers Imposed in Delhi to Fight Pollution Amid Festive Season

Published 12:41 IST, October 14th 2024

BREAKING: Complete Ban on Firecrackers Imposed in Delhi to Fight Pollution Amid Festive Season

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has advocated for a full prohibition on firecrackers and a shift towards CNG and electric vehicles in the National Capital Region.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers | Image: PTI / representation
