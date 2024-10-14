Published 12:41 IST, October 14th 2024
BREAKING: Complete Ban on Firecrackers Imposed in Delhi to Fight Pollution Amid Festive Season
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers | Image: PTI / representation
