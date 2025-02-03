sb.scorecardresearch

  • Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suicide Suspected

Published 12:03 IST, February 3rd 2025

Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suicide Suspected

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior officer said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suspected Suicide
Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suspected Suicide | Image: X

Patna: Ayaan Khan, the son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was found dead at his father’s official residence in Patna on Monday. The Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader’s residence is located in the Sachivalaya area of the city.  

Police officials said that Ayaan’s body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. A senior officer confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)

Updated 12:10 IST, February 3rd 2025

