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Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured In Car Accident While Heading To Nagpur Airport

BREAKING: Congress MP Prashant Padole has reportedly suffered injuries in a car accident this morning while on his way to Nagpur Airport to catch a flight to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. His driver has also sustained injuries.

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BREAKING: Congress MP Prashant Padole has reportedly suffered injuries in a car accident this morning while on his way to Nagpur Airport to catch a flight to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. His driver has also sustained injuries.

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Published By :
Moumita Mukherjee
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