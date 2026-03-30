Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured In Car Accident While Heading To Nagpur Airport
BREAKING: Congress MP Prashant Padole has reportedly suffered injuries in a car accident this morning while on his way to Nagpur Airport to catch a flight to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. His driver has also sustained injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Congress MP Prashant Padole has reportedly suffered injuries in a car accident this morning while on his way to Nagpur Airport to catch a flight to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. His driver has also sustained injuries.
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