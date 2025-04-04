Congress to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday announced that the party would soon approach the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," Ramesh stated on X.

He also pointed out that the Congress's challenge against the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is being heard in the Supreme Court," he added.

Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

In the early hours of Friday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, just one day after the Lok Sabha had passed the controversial draft law, which had been strongly opposed by a united opposition.

Shortly after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the bill's passage in Parliament, describing it as a "watershed moment" in the nation's ongoing pursuit of socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth.