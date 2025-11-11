Delhi Blast: CCTV Footage Shows First Picture Of Masked Suspect In i20 Car Moments Before Blast Near Red Fort

BREAKING: In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast case, CCTV footage has revealed the first clear image of the suspected driver, moments before the explosion. The footage shows the man inside a white Hyundai i20, wearing a black mask, moments before the blast.

According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect is believed to be Umar Mohammed (resident of Jammu & Kashmir), linked to the Faridabad terror module, who had been absconding. However, this angle is still under investigation. The explosion, which ripped through the vehicle on Monday evening, left 9 people dead and more than 25 injured, triggering panic across the national capital and the country.

i20 Parked for Hours Before Blast

Initial investigation has revealed that the i20 car was parked near the Red Fort Metro Station parking lot for nearly three hours before the blast. CCTV footage shows the vehicle entering the area at 3:19 PM and leaving at 6:22 PM, shortly before the explosion occurred at 6.52 PM. As per sources, the car was packed with explosives that were detonated inside the vehicle, suggesting a possible suicide attack. Teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, National Security Guard (NSG), and forensic experts have been deployed to determine the nature of the explosives and the sequence of events.

Screengrab from parking area toll CCTV footage at around 6:23 PM

Agencies Probe Terror Module Links

Police sources have confirmed that the car used in the blast was linked to the Faridabad terrorist module. Probe officials suspect Umar Mohammed, associated with the same group, was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

To confirm this, the police will conduct a DNA test on the deceased passenger found in the vehicle. Umar had been on the run for several months and was wanted in multiple terror-related cases.

Trail of the i20: From Pulwama To Gurugram To Delhi

Picture of the suspect in the vehicle

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the i20 was originally purchased by a man named Tariq from Pulwama, who is now under detention. The car, bearing a Haryana registration number (HR 26 7624), had changed hands several times - moving from Salman in Delhi to Devendra from Okhla, and later to an owner in Ambala.

The Delhi Police are coordinating with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify ownership records. Interestingly, the same vehicle had pending challans in Faridabad and Gurugram, and was last seen in Faridabad in September 2025.

Investigators Scanning CCTV Footage

More than 100 CCTV clips from the Red Fort area, toll plazas, and nearby routes are being analysed to trace the car’s movement before and after the blast. Police teams are focusing on identifying who drove the vehicle into the parking lot, who left it there.

The parking attendant and nearby shopkeepers have been interrogated to gather eyewitness accounts. Delhi Police have also retrieved key forensic clues from the blast site, and teams are working closely with central intelligence agencies to uncover the full terror network behind the Red Fort blast.

“Investigation is underway, we cannot comment on anything until we have hard facts. FSL is picking up the explosive remains, they will take 1-2 days. It is very premature to comment anything now. The car is completed burnt and forensic teams are are examining the remains of the body,” North District of Delhi Police DCP said.

Security Intensified, Extensive Investigation Launched

Following the blast last evening, security has been intensified across Delhi, with special checks at metro stations, major markets, and public places. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station.

Delhi Police have launched an extensive investigation. Key developments include:

CCTV Analysis: Footage from multiple cameras along the Badarpur Border to Red Fort (Golden Mosque parking) and the Outer Ring Road/Kashmiri Gate route has been examined by approximately 200 police personnel.

Suspects Questioned: Based on the CCTV footage, around 13 individuals are currently being questioned as suspects.

Forensics and Explosives: Initial investigation of explosives recovered in Faridabad indicates traces of Ammonium Nitrate. The Delhi Police Special Cell has contacted the Faridabad Crime Branch and J&K Police for information. The first FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is expected by today to confirm the specific material.

Search Operations: Overnight searches were conducted at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas, leading to the detention of four suspects for questioning.