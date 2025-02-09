Published 10:44 IST, February 9th 2025
BREAKING | Delhi CM Atishi To Resign Today At 11:00 AM After AAP's Disastrous Defeat in Delhi Elections
After AAP's disastrous defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, CM Atishi is set to submit her resignation today at 11:00 am.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Atishi to Resign at 11:00 AM | Image: PTI
New Delhi: After AAP's disastrous defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, CM Atishi is set to submit her resignation today at 11:00 am.
