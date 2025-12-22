BREAKING: Delhi-Mumbai Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Engine Shutdown

BREAKING: An Air India Mumbai-bound flight was forced to return to Delhi early Monday after a ‘serious glitch’ in its right engine was reported mid-air. As per sources the right engine stopped working due to lack of critical oil pressure.

According to reports, Air India flight AI 887 (Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft), operating from Delhi to Mumbai, faced engine malfunction soon after taking off from Indira Gandhi International Airport. Following the incident, a full emergency was declared at 6:40 AM and the aircraft safely turned back to Delhi.

The airline in its statement confirmed that the crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 22 decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure. “The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and the passengers and crew have disembarked. Air India sincerely regrets inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation. The aircraft is undergoing the necessary checks. Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” the statement further added.